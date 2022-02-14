Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $605 million-$615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.70 million.Progress Software also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.830-$0.850 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $44.93. 524,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,095. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

