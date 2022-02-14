Project Inverse (XIV) Price Tops $0.0155 on Major Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $586,388.23 and $407,505.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00043867 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.99 or 0.06848433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,171.72 or 0.99831188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006276 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 57,692,302 coins and its circulating supply is 37,878,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

