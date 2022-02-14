Project WITH (WIKEN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $325,522.00

Project WITH (CURRENCY:WIKEN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Project WITH has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Project WITH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project WITH has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $325,522.00 worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Project WITH Coin Profile

WIKEN is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 858,338,828 coins. Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_ . Project WITH’s official website is projectwith.io . The official message board for Project WITH is medium.com/projectwith

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

Project WITH Coin Trading

