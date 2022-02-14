Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.450-$4.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.34. 3,166,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,180. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.81. Prologis has a one year low of $94.14 and a one year high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.92.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

