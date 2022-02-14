Prometeus (PROM) Price Hits $10.12 on Major Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $166.49 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $10.12 or 0.00023734 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00037246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00105225 BTC.

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

