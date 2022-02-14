Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Acquired by CHI Advisors LLC

CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Prometheus Biosciences comprises approximately 19.8% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 7.36% of Prometheus Biosciences worth $67,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

RXDX traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,062. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXDX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.