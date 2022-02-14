ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.40. 1,421,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 91,201,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.