Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Trading Down 6.4%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 357,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 364,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.48.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 598.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

