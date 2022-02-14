Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the January 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FPLPF stock remained flat at $$4.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.