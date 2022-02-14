ProximaX (XPX) Market Cap Tops $20.87 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. ProximaX has a total market cap of $20.87 million and approximately $223,164.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ProximaX has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044083 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.98 or 0.06918108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,574.67 or 0.99985426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00048461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00048458 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006171 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

