Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Nicholas C. Silitch Sells 10,001 Shares

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:PRU traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

