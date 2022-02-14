Prudential (LON:PRU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,161.50

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,161.50 ($15.71) and last traded at GBX 1,162.50 ($15.72), with a volume of 516724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,214 ($16.42).

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.34) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($25.41) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.25) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,742 ($23.56).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,274.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,383.43. The company has a market cap of £31.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

