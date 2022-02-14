Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.82

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.82 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 5682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.
PUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10.
About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
