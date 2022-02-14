Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.82

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.82 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 5682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

PUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Prudential by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after buying an additional 397,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,344,000 after purchasing an additional 358,171 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 185,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,662,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

