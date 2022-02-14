Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.82

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.82 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 5682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on PUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Prudential by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.