Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.82

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.82 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 5682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.
Several equities analysts have commented on PUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10.
Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
