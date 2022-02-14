Public Index Network (PIN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $779.00

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $779.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.21 or 0.06918344 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,363.19 or 0.99760848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00048642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006191 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

