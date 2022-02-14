Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the January 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GZPFY traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,893. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft alerts:

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 16.18%. Research analysts predict that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.