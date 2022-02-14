Pundi X[new] Price Tops $1.10 on Top Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.36 or 0.06850969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,561.33 or 1.00085943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00048552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00048695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.