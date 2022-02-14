Putnam Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Silvergate Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SI. lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SI opened at $117.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.29 and a 200 day moving average of $140.15. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $80.78 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

