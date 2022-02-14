Putnam Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,617,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Textron as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Textron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Textron by 12.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Textron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Textron stock opened at $69.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average is $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Textron’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.42%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

