Putnam Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 282,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $420,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of OLPX stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.89.
Olaplex Profile
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
