Putnam Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 282,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $420,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLPX. Morgan Stanley raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Olaplex Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

