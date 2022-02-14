Putnam Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 124,218 Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,589,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $264,771,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,771,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,797,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,709,000. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,642,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRBY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Warby Parker news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 13,667 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $588,637.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 236,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.86 per share, for a total transaction of $7,775,168.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,014,706 shares of company stock worth $122,657,976 and sold 602,848 shares worth $27,710,333.

Warby Parker stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. Warby Parker Inc has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

