Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,634 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 65.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 40.0% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ GDRX opened at $28.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.01.
In related news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $2,261,696.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,105,986 shares of company stock worth $40,806,628. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
GoodRx Profile
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
