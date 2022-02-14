Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,779 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Albany International worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Albany International by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

AIN opened at $87.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.47. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

