Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,501 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 14.51% of Altisource Asset Management worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management Co. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $31.89.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

