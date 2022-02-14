Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Incyte worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Incyte by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Incyte by 12.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,305,000 after purchasing an additional 48,741 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Incyte by 365.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Incyte by 5.0% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $66.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.87. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INCY. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

