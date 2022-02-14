Putnam Investments LLC Grows Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 57.14% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PGRO opened at $25.52 on Monday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.