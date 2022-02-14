Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Korn Ferry worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $67.14 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

