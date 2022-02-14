Putnam Investments LLC Has $6.10 Million Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of ManpowerGroup worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $109.64 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

