Putnam Investments LLC Has $7.28 Million Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,667 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Health Catalyst worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.73.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $107,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $91,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,825 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.