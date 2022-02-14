Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Revolve Group worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $59.22 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.95.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $3,647,494.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 309,426 shares of company stock valued at $23,667,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

