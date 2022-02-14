Putnam Investments LLC Invests $8.47 Million in DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 168,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,000.

Separately, Camden Asset Management L P CA bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,208,000.

DTP opened at $50.06 on Monday. DTE Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.7813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

