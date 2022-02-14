Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,705 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tronox worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 811,955 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,689,000 after purchasing an additional 738,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 508,590 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,066,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 478,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

