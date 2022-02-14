Putnam Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,646,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Nyxoah at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,719,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $20.75 on Monday. Nyxoah S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

NYXH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

