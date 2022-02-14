Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 2,591 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.15% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFBS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $85.06 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $89.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average of $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.