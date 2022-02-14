Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 72,616 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 793.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,616 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

PM stock opened at $107.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

