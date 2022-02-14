Putnam Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $1,977,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 29.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $53.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

