Putnam Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 219,160 Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 219,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Engagesmart at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,310,953,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth $43,808,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth $27,641,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth $8,174,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth $5,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESMT opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71. Engagesmart Inc has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Engagesmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

