Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,712 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of ThredUp worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 38,364 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $754,236.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,658 over the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDUP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

TDUP opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.39. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

