Putnam Investments LLC Sells 105,620 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105,620 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 1.74% of Newpark Resources worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NR. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 148,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 4,224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 110,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,752,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after buying an additional 184,054 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 8,700.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 741,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 733,029 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Shares of NR stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.