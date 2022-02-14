Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Planet Fitness worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLNT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT stock opened at $92.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average is $83.24. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

