Putnam Investments LLC Sells 12,832 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,832 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Unum Group worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Unum Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

