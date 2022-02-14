Putnam Investments LLC Sells 158,706 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,706 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 148,277 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

