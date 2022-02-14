Putnam Investments LLC Sells 16,177 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,177 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,625 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,100,000 after buying an additional 6,517,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after buying an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after buying an additional 3,703,117 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 76.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,108,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,750,000 after buying an additional 2,219,298 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $28.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

