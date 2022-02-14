Putnam Investments LLC Sells 176,700 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,700 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Liberty Latin America worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $11.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

