Putnam Investments LLC Sells 18,592 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,592 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.51% of Lantheus worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lantheus by 232.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 120,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 30.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lantheus by 17.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 241,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,871 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

