Putnam Investments LLC Sells 28,065 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,065 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of SLM worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Man Group plc lifted its position in SLM by 3,661.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,152,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,778 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in SLM by 16.5% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SLM by 720.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,547,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,576 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SLM by 350.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SLM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,565,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,961,000 after purchasing an additional 955,750 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.29. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

SLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

