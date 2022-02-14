Putnam Investments LLC Sells 3,751 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,001,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,872,000 after purchasing an additional 214,897 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 731,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,375,000 after purchasing an additional 65,237 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $110.82 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

