Putnam Investments LLC Sells 441,069 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 441,069 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after buying an additional 168,094 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 5,070.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,683,000 after buying an additional 154,640 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX opened at $85.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.91.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

