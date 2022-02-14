Putnam Investments LLC Sells 53,509 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,509 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Brink’s worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brink’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Brink’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brink’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCO opened at $69.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.53. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

