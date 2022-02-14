Putnam Investments LLC Sells 63,400 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $509.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $528.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

